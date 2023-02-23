Via FPM:

The Foreign Service ought to be dedicated to defending America’s interests and securing the safety and rights of American citizens around the world. But this is the Biden administration, and so a considerably more woke agenda takes precedence over all that. The awe-inspiringly tone-deaf U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Karen B. Decker is the U.S. envoy of wokeness to Afghanistan, demonstrating once again the twisted priorities of the rogue regime in Washington.

…Worst of all, on Feb. 15, Decker tweeted: “Are Afghans familiar with #BlackGirlMagic and the movement it inspired? Do Afghan girls need a similar movement? What about Afghan Women? Teach me, ready to learn. #BlackHistoryMonth @Beyonce @Lizzo” Libby Emmons of the Post Millennial responded: “I think there has never been a more tone-deaf tweet.” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) observed: “This is unfortunately not a parody account.” Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw went to the heart of the matter: “How dare she talk about some kind of ~magic movement~ when little girls are being sold to old men in Afghanistan, they are worse off now after the failed foreign policy pursued by liberal ideologues like herself.” Pushaw added: “Her tweet is incoherent.” Not precisely incoherent; it was clear enough. It was just the product of a mind that is so comprehensively given over to woke Leftism that it can no longer see the world clearly.

