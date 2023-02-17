Via Jewish News:

A pamphlet titled “How To Talk To Zionists” that encourages activists to “call out teachers, lecturers or co-workers” who are pro-Israel and “campaign for them to be fired” has been posted on the Brixton Palestine Solidarity Campaign group’s Instagram page.

The inflammatory “step by step guide” includes that claim “Zionists Need To Be Called Out” and repeats the Enough Is Enough mantra, previously used to great effect by Jewish campaigners protesting against antisemitism in Labour.

The on-line material also features the provocative instruction; “Is Your co-worker a Zionist? Your teacher/lecturer a Zionist? Campaign for them to be fired. Zionism justifies the genocide of Palestinians. Do not tolerate it. Enough Is Enough.”