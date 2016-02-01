Via Daily Wire:

There are no students proficient at grade level in math or reading at dozens of Illinois public schools, according to a new report from a nonprofit research organization.

The report from Wirepoints found that at 30 Illinois schools, no students can read at grade level, while at 53 schools, no student is proficient in math. The schools are primarily located in the Chicago area, and the spending per student varied in 2022 from about $6,000 to more than $50,000.

One school referenced by Wirepoints is Spry Community Links High School, located in Chicago, where none of the 88 students are proficient in either math or reading despite the school spending more than $35,000 per student each year.

