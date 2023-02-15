Via Newsbusters:

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) filed a report about Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that stated their supreme disappointment that there was a “minimal” amount of LGBT representation in the Super bowl commercials, as well as little to no mention of intersectionality during Fox’s broadcast of the game.

Shocker: the most self-absorbed and self-regarding minority didn’t see enough of itself in the big football broadcast!

“It’s unfortunate that LGBTQ-inclusive advertising was not more prevalent during the Super Bowl this year,” said GLAAD President & CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis. “Though we saw a similar quantity of representation to 2022, there was a clear lack of intersectional representation. At a time when LGBTQ rights are being put in jeopardy through harmful legislation across the country, we call on brands to leverage the audience reach and cultural impact of an event like the Super Bowl to bring LGBTQ people and issues into the mainstream conversation.”

