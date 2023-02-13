Via Newsbusters:

In a lesson Feb 10 about Black History Month, a Miami teacher painted her students faces with blackface. The school director couldn’t find an issue with it, Miami Herald reported.

At least three students from the Studio Kids school in Miami’s Little River neighborhood had their faces painted with black paint to teach about Black History Month. One kid was dressed up as a construction worker and another a police officer while the third child’s uniform or outfit was unclear.

Courtney Politis, a black mother, saw an image of the children where her daughter attended preschool and removed her from the school asking, “What else are you teaching our children?”

