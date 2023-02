How do you flub the name of Canada?

Karine Jean-Pierre says the U.S. military shot an object over Canada "because it's part of NORAD. There's, uh, the NORAD is part of like a, part of a—it's a, it's a, what you call, a coalition, a consortium."

"We did it clearly in step with CANADIA." pic.twitter.com/X1CmWnR2ns

