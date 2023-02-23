More of this, please.

Via Daily Wire:

Actor Idris Elba said that he’s no longer interested in being defined by the color of his skin during an interview published Wednesday.

“If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other,” the “Beast” actor told the publication. “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth.”

While Elba believes that racism is still a problem, he went on to say that obsessing over skin color was limiting for him.

“Racism is very real,” the actor continued. “But, from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be. I stopped describing myself as a black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that. It’s just skin. Rant over.”