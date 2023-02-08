Via Daily Caller:

A former Twitter executive said that Twitter’s censorship promoted more speech on the social media site during a Wednesday congressional hearing.

“Twitter found that users were unhappy with the company’s approach to content moderation and that this … dissatisfaction drove people away from the service. This has consequences for what we mean by free speech on social media,” Yoel Roth, the former head of Twitter’s Office of Trust and Safety, told the House Oversight Committee. “Again and again, we saw the speech of a small number of abusive users drive away countless others. Unrestricted free speech, paradoxically, results in less speech, not more. It was our job in Trust and Safety to try to strike an appropriate balance.”