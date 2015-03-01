Via Fox News:

Democratic strategist James Carville blasted the “White trashdom” in the Republican Party that he claims was on display during the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

He appeared as a guest on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” Wednesday night to discuss the aftermath of President Biden’s address the prior night during which Biden was audibly booed by Republicans at select portions.

Regarding the times Republicans booed the president, Carville insisted that they were an example of the party’s “White trashdom” on display, particularly singling out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.