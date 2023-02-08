I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address. Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right. pic.twitter.com/ZfNj5OEZcj

Via Daily Wire:

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) wore an “abortion” pin that included a heart inside the letter “o” to the State of the Union address Tuesday night, sparking criticism online.

The Democratic Party has become increasingly radical in its abortion stance, moving away from the oft-cited “safe, legal, and rare” position to advocating for taxpayer-funded abortion on demand.