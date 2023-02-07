Not even a little.

Via Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden claimed he’s succeeded in driving illegal migration “down” during his State of the Union Tuesday night.

Biden attributed his success to a new program allowing migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti to qualify for parole if they have a sponsor. The president’s statement follows a record surge in illegal immigration in fiscal year 2022, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded more than 2.3 million migrant encounters and in December, when the agency recorded more than 250,000 migrant encounters, marking the highest month on record.

“We now have a record number of personnel working to secure the border, arresting 8,000 human smugglers and seizing over 23,000 pounds of fentanyl in just the last several months. Since we launched our new border plan last month, unlawful migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela has come down 97%. But America’s border problems won’t be fixed until Congress acts,” Biden said.