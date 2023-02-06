Via Daily Caller:

Some Democratic Party officials have lost faith in Vice President Kamala Harris and believe she is in a lose-lose situation for the 2024 presidential election, according to The New York Times.

Harris’ critics claim that whether President Joe Biden decides to run again in 2024 or not, it’s a risk for a Democratic presidency. If Biden runs, opponents believe her name on the ballot could cost them the election, and if he doesn’t run, they don’t believe she is not a strong enough candidate to win on her own, the NYT reported, citing anonymous Democrats from the White House, Capitol Hill and across the country.

“That will be in my opinion one of the most hard-hitting arguments against Biden,” John Morgan, a Democratic Party donor, told the NYT.

