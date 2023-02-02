Via Newsbusters:

America isn’t perfect but it’s the best place in the world to live. That belief wasn’t shared by racist ABC co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin who were triggered Thursday after members of Congress were asked to say the Pledge of Allegiance. Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz sent the racist duo into a tailspin because he wanted the House Judiciary Committee to recite the pledge before they began their proceedings when they convened.

“I also want to point out that Congress has already been saying the Pledge of Allegiance at work every day since 1988,” Goldberg shouted at the top of the show, calling the pledge a “waste of time.” She went on to suggest that “a better show of patriotism to be working on issues like police violence, mass shootings, [and] prison reform.”