Via Daily Caller:

The Department of Energy revealed a proposed rule Wednesday that would set a new “energy conservation standard” for gas stoves and electric cooking equipment, according to an announcement.

The DOE’s proposed rule-making would create energy efficiency standards for newly manufactured gas stoves, but wouldn’t cap consumers’ usage of them, according to the rule. In January, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg that the Biden administration was considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves, citing a December 2022 study claiming the stoves account for roughly 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S.

However, the study itself was partially funded by two nonprofits that are pushing for American households to use electric stoves. A separate 2013 study found that there was “no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma symptoms or asthma diagnosis” after sampling 500,000 children worldwide.