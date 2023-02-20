Via Daily Wire:

A group of Hispanic Democrats in the state of Connecticut introduced a bill to ban the woke term “Latinx” from state communications.

The bill was authored by five Democratic members

of the state House of Representatives, all of whom are of Hispanic descent. The bill was at least partly inspired by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ move to ban the term “Latinx” from state government. The move also comes amid broad distaste for the word among Latinos.

The text of the bill reads:

[T]he general statutes [shall] be amended to prohibit any state agency, or state employee on behalf of a state agency, from using the term “Latinx” on any official communications or forms of the state agency.