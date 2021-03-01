Via DW:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced this week that he has created a new position in his administration to battle President Joe Biden’s continued illegal immigration crisis on the U.S. southern border.

The announcement comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had 251,487 encounters with illegal aliens last month, the highest number ever recorded in U.S. history.

Last month’s numbers, combined with the first two months of fiscal year 2023 — October and November — put the U.S. on track to have more than 2.87 million illegal alien encounters on the U.S. southern border this year.

