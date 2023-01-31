Via Newsbusters:

On Tuesday, CBS and NBC used their flagship morning news shows to continue emphasizing their disdain for Israel and the Israeli people, blaming them and the “hardest right government in [their] history” for having “triggered” the latest “cycle of violence” with a “massive…raid” on the “occupied West Bank”.

CBS Mornings again had foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab in the region, who touted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit as an attempt “to, in his words, de-escalate the situation.”

Tyab downplayed the attack on Jews last week and instead blamed their own government because the entire “situation…was really triggered by a massive Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin last week where ten Palestinians were killed.”

“The following day in what’s been described as a, ‘revenge attack,’ a Palestinian gunman opened fire in a synagogue in East Jerusalem, killing seven — or rather, outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem, kicking seven, including six Israelis,” he added.