Via Daily Wire:

Democrat firebrand Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested Sunday that racism is behind House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s effort to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Minnesota lawmaker, who appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” has been accused in the past of pushing anti-Semitic tropes and recently drew fire for equating the U.S. and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas. McCarthy, who was offended by her statements, has also moved to block Omar’s fellow Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on the House Intelligence Committee based on their past behavior. But in her case, Omar said McCarthy’s decision was “politically motivated.”

“And, in some cases, it’s motivated by the fact that many of these members don’t believe a Muslim, a refugee, an African should even be in Congress, let alone have the opportunity to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee.”