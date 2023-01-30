Via Newsbusters:

ABC and Disney are tolerant of racism when it comes from their black personalities. That much was again proven on Monday’s The View when co-host Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the show by talking about the police killing of Tyre Nichols. According to Goldberg, police reform wouldn’t happen until white people were getting beaten by police like black people were.

“Seems things don’t seem to make sense to people unless it’s somebody they can feel or they can recognize. But how many times do we have to – do you we need to see white people also get beaten before anybody will do anything?” Goldberg wondered during her opening screed.

