Via Daily Caller:

Israel’s Security Cabinet announced over the weekend it will move to expedite the process for firearms licensing in the aftermath of a Friday mass shooting that left seven people dead.

A Facebook page for the Prime Minister of Israel announced that “thousands of additional citizens” will be able to carry weapons once the new policies are implemented.

“When civilians have guns, they can defend themselves,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said over the weekend. The full cabinet must approve the new measures before they are implemented.