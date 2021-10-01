Via Daily Wire:

Former Clinton adviser Dick Morris claimed on Sunday that any chance President Joe Biden had at reelection in 2024 had effectively been cut off at the knees by the still-unfolding classified document scandal.

Morris, a former adviser to Democratic former President Bill Clinton spoke about the situation with John Catsimatidis on his WABC radio show, “The Cats Roundtable,” saying, “That’s going to be the absolute end for Biden.”

…“When Biden as president can’t get more than 25% of the primary vote in his own party, that’s near death. He’s so incredibly vulnerable,” Morris said, adding, “You’d think he’d be at 40% or 50% at the least. That means pretty much anybody that breathes on him can knock him over.”