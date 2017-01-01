Via Daily Wire:

On Friday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a ringing statement in which he vowed to never let the Jewish people be massacred again.

…“We in Israel mark this event by honoring the sacred memory of those who perished at the hands of a murderous Nazi regime,” Netanyahu declared. “And we vow that this will never, ever, happen again to our people.”

“The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel. Israel protects itself by itself,” he continued. “We are a strong and vibrant nation and we have built up a powerful state that will not allow our enemies to inflict the very pain, suffering and devastating loss our people experienced during the Holocaust.”