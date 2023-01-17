Public performances of whipping are the order of the day. And people also happily sit in a stadium to watch it. pic.twitter.com/O0n8HdG0Ii

Little sidestep to Afghanistan. For those who thought Taliban would be more "moderate" after their earlier promises.

Via First Post:

Four people accused of theft were amputated by Taliban in a packed football stadium in Kandahar.

In a post on Twitter, Policy Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees in the UK, Shabnam Nasimi said: “The Taliban have reportedly cut off the hands of 4 people in a football stadium in Kandahar today, accused of theft, in front of spectators.”

She further said that in Afghanistan, people are being lashed, amputated and executed “without fair trial and due process”.