Via Daily Wire:

Democrats have a big problem.

President Joe Biden has been caught out with classified documents all over — and the feds just keep finding more. In the latest revelation, word leaked out that some of the docs stretch back to his days in the Senate.

At first, Democrats pooh-poohed the scandal (“He did the right thing,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Pete Aguilar of California said). But that’s starting to change, especially after the feds spent nine hours scouring Biden’s Delaware home, finding even more documents.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, said over the weekend that Biden should be “embarrassed by the situation.” Durbin also said the president no longer holds the moral high ground on an issue that ensnared former President Donald Trump, as Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsels to probe both cases.

Keep reading…