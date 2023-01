Yes, New York City.

Activists Stage “Day of Rage” in NYC, Calling for the Release of Palestinian Prisoners Serving Time for Terrorism in Israeli Prisons, Chanting: Smash the Settler Zionist State! We don’t want no two states, we want all of it! pic.twitter.com/8m3y0LFVi0

