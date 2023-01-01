Via INN:

General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), recently threatened the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after it published cartoons mocking Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a public address on January 14, Salami warned that the Muslims will “sooner or later” exact revenge on the magazine, like they had against author Salman Rushdie. He added, “Do not mess with the Muslims.”

“With regard to the issue of Charlie Hebdo, I refer the French people and the executives of this institution to the fate of Salman Rushdie. Look, do not mess with the Muslims,” he said, adding, “More than 30 years ago, Salman Rushdie insulted the Quran and acted with insolence towards the Prophet of Islam. Following that, they kept him in dreadful hiding places.”

“Ultimately, however, after 30 years, a young zealous Muslim exacted courageous revenge on him. Salman Rushdie will never be back. Now you [at Charlie Hebdo] have made this big mistake. No matter when, sooner or later, the Muslims will exact revenge. Say: ‘Allah Akbar!'” declared Salami.