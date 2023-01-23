I just hope I’m not around the day AI becomes self-aware.

Via DW:

ChatGPT, a mass-market artificial intelligence chatbot launched by OpenAI last year, passed a graduate-level business exam at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

The language processing tool has gained virality over the past several weeks as knowledge workers leverage the user-friendly artificial intelligence system to complete various tasks, such as writing emails and debugging code in a matter of moments. A research paper from Wharton operations management professor Christian Terwiesch said that ChatGPT earned a grade between B and B- on a final exam usually presented to MBA students.

ChatGPT shows “a remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by MBA graduates,” according to the paper.

Keep reading…