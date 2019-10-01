Via PM:

On Sunday, Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee, Florida over abortion where she quoted the Declaration of Independence but left out the part of the document that said Americans have a right to life.

“We are here together because we collectively believe and know, America is a promise, America is a promise – it is a promise of freedom and liberty,” Harris said. “Not for some, but for all. A promise that we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The Declaration of Independence reads, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

