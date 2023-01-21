Via Daily Caller:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) found six more items with classification markings at President Joe Biden’s personal Delaware residence on Friday after conducting a search, Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer said Saturday.

Biden’s lawyers invited the DOJ to conduct a thorough search of the Delaware property after classified materials were discovered at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2 and at Biden’s Delaware house on Dec. 20, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

The “DOJ had full access to the President’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades, ” Bauer’s statement said, noting that the search took more than 12 hours.