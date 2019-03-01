Via Fox News:

Michigan progressive Democrat Rashida Tlaib attacked the Supreme Court as “extremist” as it considers a union striking case and called to “expand the court.”

Tlaib, a controversial member of the progressive “Squad,” went after the Supreme Court on Friday, claiming that a union’s “right to strike” is being targeted by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is weighing whether a union can be held liable for damages caused by a strike after workers walked off their jobs at a concrete company, leaving wet concrete to dry in the company trucks.