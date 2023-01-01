Via Daily Wire:

Divine justice came swiftly for a would-be thief who broke into a Catholic Church earlier this week.

According to local news sources, the man, reportedly drunk, broke into the Cristo Rey Parish in the city of Monterrey, Mexico, near the border with Texas. While trying to steal a statue of St. Michael the Archangel in the early morning hours on Saturday, he reportedly tripped and fell, injuring himself on the angel’s sword.

According to a report from the Catholic News Agency, the man hopped the fence, smashed through a glass door, and entered the Church in the wee hours Saturday. While trying to make off with a statue of the angel, he tripped and fell on top of the angel’s sword, sustaining serious injuries to his neck.

