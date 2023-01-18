Give up your private jet first.

Via Daily Caller:

A speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) called for one “billion” people to “stop eating meat” Wednesday, saying it would have a “big impact” on the “current food system” and help reduce carbon emissions.

“If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems,” Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of the Germany-based conglomerate Siemens AG, said during a panel called “Mobilizing for Climate.” The WEF’s conference in Davos, Switzerland, attended by many world leaders and top business executives, started Monday and runs through Friday