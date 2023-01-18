Via Daily Wire:

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to take the ice during warmups to observe “Pride Night” on Tuesday, citing his Christian faith.

Provorov chose not to participate in the team promotion intended to show support for the “LGBTQ+ community.” The pregame skate included players wearing Pride-themed jerseys that displayed their names and numbers in rainbow colors and holding hockey sticks wrapped in rainbow-colored tape before the Flyers’ home game against the Anaheim Ducks.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion,” Provorov told reporters following the game.