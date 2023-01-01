The People’s Republic of Cambridge.

Via Daily Wire:

The city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is hosting a youth sports event for “girlx.”

The city announced that it would host the free event for elementary school children from kindergarten through 5th grade on Wednesday. The event is open to “girlx” who want to get involved in local sports. The city defines the world “girlx” as all who identify “as a girl or with girlhood,” in the same vein as other gender-inclusive neologisms like “womxn” and “Latinx.”

Keep reading…