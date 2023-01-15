Why did @nbc cut away from the @NFL game when Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson kicked the game winning field goal and held up his cross chain in celebration?

Via Washington Examiner:

Saturday night’s NFL playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers was one for the ages. The Jaguars completed one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history, overcoming a 27-0 deficit and winning the game on a last-second field goal by kicker Riley Patterson.

Before the kick, Patterson pulled out a cross he was wearing around his neck and kissed it. After his game-winning boot, while celebrating, Patterson held up the cross in what appeared to be his way of giving thanks to God. Yet, as soon as he did this, NBC purposely seemed to cut away from Patterson holding up the cross.

Based on the sequence of events and the many cameras that refused to show Patterson holding up his cross, this appeared to occur on purpose. It would be a logical conclusion to anyone who watched the kick live. The entire incident was trending on Twitter Saturday night, with many people noticing that NBC cut away from Patterson as soon as he held up his cross.

