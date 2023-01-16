Wait, isn’t NYC a sanctuary city?

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city is at capacity and has “no room” for illegal migrants during a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.

Adams stressed that there’s misinformation going around that New York City is where illegal migrants can obtain housing and jobs, during a news conference Sunday in the border city. The Big Apple mayor has previously complained about the surges of illegal migrants coming to New York City on transports sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

“We have to give people accurate information and that is what some of the centers are doing here. They are truly explaining to people that this is what’s happening in New York right now. And, New York, you go there, you’re going to be living in congregate settings, there is no more room in New York. That should be coordinated by our national government, not only done locally here by those NGOs, but it should be done by our national government. That is not happening,” Adams said Sunday.