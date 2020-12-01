Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said during an interview on MSNBC over the weekend that investigations into President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal are nothing more than a “political game.”

The remarks came after CBS News reported early last week that classified documents were discovered at a Biden think tank.

More damaging information came out throughout the week, including subsequent classified documents found at Biden’s home in Delaware.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that he had appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur — who served during the Trump administration — to be special counsel in the investigation after the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, who was assigned to do an initial review of the case, recommended to Garland that a special counsel be appointed.