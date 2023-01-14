Statement from White House Counsel's Office clarifying a prior statement, releasing additional information about the process, and stressing ongoing direct cooperation with DOJ and the Special Counsel: pic.twitter.com/OUffIVZ82H

Via Daily Caller:

Five additional pages of classified documents were discovered in President Joe Biden’s home, his special counsel, Richard Sauber announced Saturday.

The pages were found by Sauber on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware, as he was facilitating the delivery of another classified document found Wednesday to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Sauber said in a statement.