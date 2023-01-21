Via Daily Wire:

A sociology professor at Penn State University suggested during a class that straight students should watch gay porn to open up their sexuality.

In a lecture from his Sociology 119 course from the end of the fall semester, Penn State Sociology professor Sam Richards challenged students to watch same-sex pornography and confront the fact that they might be aroused by it. Richards claimed that every person has bisexual feelings, and that each individual might be more comfortable being bisexual.

“If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian porn and see how quickly you feel aroused,” he said in the lecture, originally held on December 6, via Fox News. “And how you can’t control that. You’ll realize that, ‘Oh, d***, I could be sexualized by people who are like me.’”