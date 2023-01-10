Because only white people are evil.

Via Daily Wire:

“Eternals” actor Kumail Nanjiani said he’d like to star in more villain roles but was told studios refuse to cast non-white actors into those parts.

“I think that Hollywood now — even though they’re trying to be more diverse — is still weird,” the 44-year-old star told Esquire U.K. during a recent interview.

Nanjiani went on to express his belief that restricting certain races from playing these parts, even if well-intentioned, is at the same time hindering those actors who Hollywood studios claim to be trying to help.

Keep reading…