Via Daily Wire:

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is bouncing three top Democrats, including one who allegedly had an affair with a Chinese spy and another who pushed the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, from plum committees.

McCarthy, who took the gavel from Nancy Pelosi after the GOP eked out a majority in the November midterms, is wasting no time following through on pledges he made in November. California Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were booted from the House Intelligence Committee, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has repeatedly been accused of anti-Semitism, is off the Foreign Affairs Committee, McCarthy told The Associated Press Monday night.

“Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance in the secrets to America? So, I will not allow him to be on Intel,” McCarthy said in November. “You have Adam Schiff, who had lied to the American public time and again. We will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either.”