Via Daily Wire:

Attorney General Merrick Garland is bucking President Joe Biden by seeking the death penalty for an alleged Islamist terrorist accused of killing eight and injuring more than a dozen in a 2017 New York City truck attack.

Biden vowed to end federal executions, but his top lawman is pursuing the ultimate penalty in the case of a Uzbekistan national who allegedly ran over cyclists and pedestrians on a bike path near Manhattan’s West Side Highway on Halloween five years ago. The federal trial begins Monday. […]

Federal prosecutors say the defendant, who allegedly steered a rented truck onto the crowded bike path before crashing into a school bus, all while yelling “Allahu Akbar,” planned the attack and has shown no remorse since being arrested. They claim he was radicalized by watching ISIS videos.