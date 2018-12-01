Via Daily Wire:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join the faculty of Columbia University.

The elite school said in a Thursday announcement that Clinton will work on a “variety of major initiatives” with the university and begin engaging with students in the next school year. She will serve as a professor of practice at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, as well as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects.

“I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States,” Columbia President Lee Bollinger remarked in a message to the school. “Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good.”