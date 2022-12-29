Via Daily Caller:

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday an investigation into a prestigious high school after a report showed that the school withheld national merit awards from its students.

Asra Nomani, a parental rights in education activist, reported that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) had been withholding the National Merit Scholarship commendation, an honor used for college applications and to obtain scholarships, from students who were mostly Asian, in order to not “hurt” the feelings of students who did not earn the award. Miyares made the decision to investigate TJHSST after Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged the attorney general Tuesday to look into the high school and the allegations, according to a press release.

“To the extent that withholding of any of these awards at Thomas Jefferson High School was based on race, national origin or any other protected status right under the Virginia Human Rights Act, that is unlawful,” Miyares said in a press conference. “That is why I am announcing today that my Office of Civil Rights is opening an investigation into this very issue.”