Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden was not invited to Thursday’s funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, and the U.S. ambassador to Italy will represent America at the pontiff’s burial, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

It was not clear if the lack of an invitation was a direct snub to Biden, a Catholic who nonetheless is an ardent supporter of abortion. But Jean-Pierre said the situation represented the wishes of the late pope himself.

“The U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, will represent the United States at the funeral of the Pope, in line with the wishes of the late Pope and the Vatican,” Jean-Pierre said. “This is what — this is what their requests were. This is what their wishes were.”