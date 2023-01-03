Via Daily Caller:

The House of Representatives will hold a second ballot for the Speakership for the first time since 1923, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California failed to garner the support of the lower chamber’s majority.

Ten Republicans voted for Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs on the first ballot and nine voted for non-nominated candidates, dealing McCarthy a potentially insurmountable margin as he attempts to ascend to the gavel. The Californian needs 218 votes to be named Speaker, meaning he must flip 15 members on subsequent ballots. McCarthy previously garnered 188 votes in a November conference meeting.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries received all 212 Democratic votes.