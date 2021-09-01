Via Daily Wire:

The architect of Obamacare, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, referring to the new COVID variant plaguing China, warned Americans that they should return to wearing “really high-quality masks.”

Emanuel spoke to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell about the new COVID variant, XBB. 1.5, on Monday during her show “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“It’s spreading very rapidly which means it can evade and outcompete the other subvariants,” Emmanuel said. “It seems to avoid the antibodies but also bind more tightly to cells and that gives it the competitive advantage it needs. And unfortunately the antibodies therefore we have from infections or vaccines don’t seem to work. And the monoclonal antibody Evusheld we have, that a lot of immune-compromised patients don’t use doesn’t seem to be working that well.”