Via College Fix:

Gary Hahn, known as North Carolina State University’s “Voice of the Wolkpack,” has been suspended indefinitely from his job after using the term “illegal aliens” during a broadcast.

Hahn has been “the radio voice of NC State football and basketball on the Wolfpack Sports Network since the 1990-91 season,” according to the university’s website — but his verbal faux pas appears to have cost him a job he’s held for more than 30 years.

The incident occurred Friday as Hahn referenced the score of the Sun Bowl, saying “down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that the “Sun Bowl canceled its annual fan fest last week because the city’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions, making El Paso a hot-button topic for political commentary.”