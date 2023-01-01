This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ

Via CBS News:

The NYPD and FBI investigation into a machete attack on three police officers near Times Square on Saturday night now spans from New York City to Maine, where the suspect is from.

A high-ranking police source told CBS2 the 19-year-old suspect, identified as Trevor Bickford, was recently placed on an FBI terror watchlist, because his aunt reported he had been radicalized online and expressed a desire to travel overseas and fight with Islamic extremists.

Police say at around 10 p.m., the 19-year-old man, unprovoked, tried to strike an officer in the head with a machete and then struck two other officers with the weapon, causing cuts and fracturing the skull of one of the officers.

One of the officers shot in the man in the shoulder.

Early Sunday morning, Mayor Eric Adams said one of the injured officers just graduated from the Police Academy on Friday.