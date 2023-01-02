Via KTSM:

A group of migrants marched from the Sacred Heart Church located in the Segundo Barrio to the El Paso County Courthouse Wednesday, protesting inhumane treatment.

Most of them marching against the extension of Title 42, which was announced on Dec. 27. Many of them, who have been using Sacred Heart Church as a sanctuary, do not have the proper paperwork that would allow them to leave El Paso legally.

They now risk being expelled to Mexico, leaving them with nowhere to go. One man from Venezuela, Angelo Parra, said all he wants is to be accepted into the United States.